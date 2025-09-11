Shooting For Silver – Grainne Walsh Attempts World Championship Medal Upgrade

Grainne Walsh will look to swap World Championship bronze for silver in Liverpool today.

The Offaly native made it a hat trick of Irish bronze medal wins at the first World Boxing, World Championships when she joined Patsy Joyce and Aoife O’Rourke on the prestigious podium on Wednesday.

She looks to be the first of the trio to progress to the final on Friday. The Mary BC’s operator contests her semi-final and shoots for silver in bout three of the evening session, and is expected to climb through the ropes at 6:30 pm.

The 65kg operator, a Paris Olympian, takes on Kazach Aida Abikeyeva, who is effectively the reigning champion, considering she won the IBA World Championship gold earlier this year, in her final four bout.

To secure a medal, Walsh defeated Paris Olympics silver medalist Yang Liu of China.

Joyce and O’Rourke will fight for silver on Saturday.

Overall, 540 boxers from 66 federations are contesting these championships, the first in which men and women compete for World gold together.

The competition is the biggest ever Olympic-style boxing event held in the UK, and includes 17 medalists from Paris 2024 and more than 30 boxers that competed at the most recent Olympic Games.

It features action at 10 weight classes for men and women with 80 medals being handed out, including 20 golds.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff