Spencer, Peake and Conway in European Action Today

It’s the lady’s turn in Porec today as three more Irish fighters compete in the European Youth Championships on Saturday.

Tiffany Spencer, Caralgh Peake and Grace Conway all box in Croatia.

Josbtown’s Spencer gets things underway as she meets Lala Madatova of Azerbaijan in the 48kg division.

Ireland’s 50kg star Peake is up next making her return to continental level.

The Mayo boxer is in mouthwatering Ireland versus England action as she trades leather with Alice Catherine Pumphrey.

It’s Romania’s Luciana Maria Petrache for another decorated star Grace Conway who is last through the ropes for Ireland on Saturday.

All three will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Jack Johnson, Scott Thompson, Ryan Jenkins and Adam Olaniyan by securing a win in the tournament.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draws are available here