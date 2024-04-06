Spencer, Peake and Conway in European Action Today
It’s the lady’s turn in Porec today as three more Irish fighters compete in the European Youth Championships on Saturday.
Tiffany Spencer, Caralgh Peake and Grace Conway all box in Croatia.
Josbtown’s Spencer gets things underway as she meets Lala Madatova of Azerbaijan in the 48kg division.
Ireland’s 50kg star Peake is up next making her return to continental level.
The Mayo boxer is in mouthwatering Ireland versus England action as she trades leather with Alice Catherine Pumphrey.
It’s Romania’s Luciana Maria Petrache for another decorated star Grace Conway who is last through the ropes for Ireland on Saturday.
All three will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Jack Johnson, Scott Thompson, Ryan Jenkins and Adam Olaniyan by securing a win in the tournament.
Team
48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin
50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.
52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth
54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford
63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim
51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin
54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin
57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.
60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath
67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Amanda Spencer
Coach: Garry Kehoe
Coach: Ralph McKay
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draws are available here