Thompson, Jenkins and Olanyian register European wins

Three more Irish fighters progressed past the first preliminary round of the European Youth Championships in Porec today.

Scott Thompson, Ryan Jenkins and Adam Olaniyan all had their hands raised on a busy day for the Irish in Croatia and joined Jack Johnson in reaching the next stage.

It wasn’t a 100 percent day as Kai Griffen suffered a defeat to France’s Mohamed Djemmal in the 54kg class.

Thomspon got the day off to a perfect start as he boxed his way to a one-sided win over Georgia’s 48kg representative Mikheil Gvasalia.

Griffin then exited before Jenkins got Ireland back into the winner’s circle. The Olympic Mulingar 63.5kg boxer was made to wait but eventually got the nod over Turkey’s Refik Kartal, on a 4/3 decision.

The decision followed a bout review among officials before the result was released.

Co-Captain Olanyian ensured the day was bookended by wins. The European Schools medal winner eased passed Poland’s Krzysztof Zakrzews in the heavyweight class.

All Irish boxers will contest in Ring B’s Afternoon Session, beginning at 1pm, Irish time, as preliminaries continue.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly