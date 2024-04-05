Kingdom Come – Conlan Boxing Eye Massive DAZN Kevin Cronin Homecoming

Kevin Cronin looks set to bring the DAZN cameras to Kerry this Summer.

The Miltown native has recently joined the Conlan Boxing stable and looks set to be one of the chief beneficiaries of their deal with the streaming platform.

In fact, the former Irish title challenger, who made a successful Conlan Boxing debut by defeating Patrick Pierre in Boston on St Patrick’s weekend, could become a TV headliner by the time the summer comes around.

Jamie Conlan revealed Conlan Boxing have discussed going to Kerry with the powers that be in DAZN and hope to promote the Michael Conlan-managed fighter in his home county this summer.

“We’ve had calls with DAZN next week after the Easter Holidays and we’ll see what dates suit and then we’ll start moving towards potentially Kerry in the summer,” Conlan told Boxing Tickets NI last weekend.

“We have dates lined up, we have Belfast here lined up in July and August lined up. We’re discussing a few different shows, we’ve got a few different venues pencilled.

“I’m excited about the potential of Kerry, listening to Kevin [Cronin] and listening to the boys down there. I’m going to head down there and look at different venues in the next few weeks.”

The trilogy with Jamie Morrissey has been long since discussed as a potential homecoming clash for Cronin. There has been talk of an Irish title clash and a possible fight with Cathal Crowley but the BUI have confirmed Tommy Hyde is mandatory for the green strap .

Speaking on a possible Kerry card Michael Conlan said. “Hopefully we go to Kerry in the Summer with Kevin Cronin as main event possibly for the Irish title.”