IRISH TITLE FIGHT – Cathal Crowley and Kevin Cronin to fight for green strap

Cathal Crowley dropped massive Irish title news in Galway on Saturday night.

The Rebel County super middleweight say he is set for a massive Cork – Kerry fight next.

It seems Crowley and Kevin Cronin will fight for the Irish title at 168lbs in Kerry this summer.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter got title eligible by defeating Belfast-based Slovak Edgar Kemsky over eight in Salthill on St Patrick’s Day eve – and said after an exciting green strap fight was next.

“There are talks of me fighting Kevin Cronin for the Irish title, I had only done four rounds before this so I needed to get the eight rounds in,” the 22-year-old told Irish-boxing.com after his fourth pro win.

“It’s next so I’ve been told. It’s meant to be in Kerry. The date and venue are not announced yet but it’s meant to be Kerry. April or May I think,” he adds before giving straightforward thoughts on the fight.

“It should be a good fight, it will be a good scrap.We haven’t sparred which is good because we’ll find it all out under the lights.”

Both hail from different Munster counties, Crowley a Corkonian and Cronin a Kingdom favourite and the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter believes that will play a part in creating an atmosphere.

“It’s a big rivalry, particularly in the GAA, so hopefully a big crowd travel to Kerry from Cork.”

With other super middleweights seemingly ahead in the pecking order and considering, Crowley admits he wasn’t expecting a chance to lay claim to being the best at the weight in Ireland so soon, but jumped at the chance when it did arise.

“I got the offer and I jumped at it. I didn’t think I’d be getting those kind of offers this early but I feel ready. I’m sparring top-quality fighters and I never feel out of place with them, so I know I’m ready.”

Speaking to Irish Conlan Boxing’s Cronin said he plans to win a title in May before a big Kerry later in the year.

“We will definitely come to Kerry this year at some stage, me and the lads have spoken about it,” he said.

“We get the W, look at something tasty for May, get over that, and maybe then come to Kerry for bigger titles again.

“A Night in the INEC before I progress to bigger things is something that has to happen late or after the summer. You heard what the Kerry people are like when they travel to my fights. Imagine the atmosphere with an arena full of them! The roof would come off.”