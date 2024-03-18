Celtic title call out – Kate Radomska asks Cara McLaughlin if she wants to make history

Kate Radomska wants to make Irish boxing history and has called for Cara McLaughlin to help her.

The Waterford flyweight wants to be involved in the first-ever female BUI Celtic title fight and believes the Derry native is the ideal dance partner.

Speaking after she returned to winning ways courtesy of a second career win over Klaudia Ferencz on Saturday she called out McLaughlin.

“That fight was supposed to qualify me for a Celtic title and hopefully I can fight another Irish girl for the title, Cara McLaughlin,” she told Irish-boxing.com before sending a message directly to her counterpart..

“Cara if you want to be one of the first-ever fighters to fight for the BUI Celtic female title get in touch and let’s get the fight on,” she adds before revealing she may have a home for the fight.

McEleney Promotions are exploring doing a second show in June and Radomska would like the historic fight on that card.

“We could do it in June, hopefully on a McEleney Promotions show again. It would be amazing to have the first female BUI Celtic title fight.”

It appears McLaughlin, who has fought in places like Spain, France, Italy and America discussed fighting Radomska on Saturday’s show in Salthill but both teams felt it better to wait until something tangible could be put on the line.

Hence, Radomska’s move to get title-eligible. The much-travelled Derry fight may have to do something similar considering she is on a run of seven away corner defeats.