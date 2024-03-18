BUI clarify the lay of the Super Middleweight Irish title land

The Boxing Union of Ireland have moved to confirm the lay of the super middleweight land after a number of 168lbs fighters were in action over the weekend.

Cathal Crowley, Kevin Cronin and Tommy Hyde all had their hands raised on a busy weekend for Irish boxing.

Crowley beat Edgar Kemsky in Salthill, Cronin stopped Patrick Pierce on his American debut in Boston and Hyde stopped Craig McCarthy to become BUI Celtic champion in San Francisco.

Speaking after his win Crowley revealed he had discussed fighting Cronin for the Irish title in the summer and was very hopeful that fight would be next.

Congratulations to @kevincronin_ky who won by 4th stoppage last night to move to 7-1. Super Middleweight is a really exciting division. Kevin, @CathalCrowley14 Craig McCarthy (once he comes back with a win) and @tommyhyde99 all Irish title eligible, with Tommy now the mandatory — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) March 17, 2024

However, the BUI Celtic title usually comes with mandatory Irish title status, prompting some to query the current standings after Hyde’s victory.

The Boxing Union of Ireland revealed all three Munster fighters are now Irish title-eligible and ‘The Guvenor’ is indeed mandatory.

Irish-boxing.com understands Hyde is first in line, followed by Cronin and Crowley in that order.

Former BUI Celtic champion at super middleweight and Jamie Morrissey would need a win at the weight to be green strap eligible and the same goes for recently dethroned Celtic champ Craig McCarthy.

It’s also understood the BUI haven’t received an official request to sanction a Cork – Kerry Crowley -Cronin clash. As both are eligible it could be sanctioned but only if Hyde wasn’t in a position to fight for the title or chose not to.

Emmet Brennan has revealed he is super middleweight title keen but the BUI Celtic light heavyweight champion would have to get a win in a six-round contest at 168lbs or close to it to enter the official picture.

Graham McCormack has fought for a title at the weight previously but has a BBBofC Celtic title clash coming up and fights Kieran Gethins for the strap that comes with a European ranking next month.