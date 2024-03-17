LIVE UPDATES – Once Upon a Time in the West

We are still in the West! Tonight in Mayo for the Once Upon a Time in the West card where we will be ringside.

The six-fight card hosts a potential farewell for Ray Moylette, the return of former world heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte, Spike O’Sullivan’s first fight since his world title challenge, the next step in Thomas Carty’s progress as well action for Daniel O’Sullivan and Craig O’Brien.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live updates from each fight below.

Please refresh page to see live updates below: