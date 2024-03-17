Conor Wallace wins barnburner with emphatic stoppage

Conor Wallace won an early Fight of the Year contender in dramatic knockout fashion to kick the St Patrick’s Day celebrations off in style.

The Queensland-based Newry native stopped a fired-up Jack Gipp on the DAZN headliner from the Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude, Australia

The fight caught fire 10 seconds in and was all action from start to finish. Both let leather go throughout the first round and the frantic nature and while the second was tame in comparison to the first three it still had entertaining action.

The Fighting Irish! Conor Wallace gets it done in an absolute barnburner! He stopped a game Jack Gipp in a domestic fight of the year contender. Catch the replay on @DAZNBoxing ! pic.twitter.com/Lt9QkFw1bq — Tasman Fighters (@tasmanfighters) March 17, 2024

The third was blood, guts, thunder and more! A potential Round of the Year. Wallace tried to assert his physical dominance in the next session but was being countered as Gipp’s amateur pedigree came to the fore.

The following three minutes session saw both have success but some solid shots from the Irish side of the fight were now looking like they were taking a toll.

Here's the stoppage in Conor Wallace's fight thanks to @tasmanfighters



Conor has serious power in both hands and loves a tear up pic.twitter.com/wOF7puP8js — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) March 17, 2024

Wallace went looking for the finish in the sixth and got it when he let a volley of shots go finally forcing Gripp to fall to the canvas and the referee to call the fight off.

The victory and the manner in which it came will add seriously to Wallace’s stock and his bid to become a star Down Under.

The southpaw now moves into the remainder of the year with his titles in tow and as a world-ranked fighter.