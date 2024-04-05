Let’s See That Again – BUI Happy to Sanction Farrell Kerr Rematch for Irish Title

The Boxing Union of Ireland have paved the way for a rematch of an early Irish Fight of the Year Contender.

Irish Boxing’s governing body saw enough in the thrilling BUI Celtic title fight between Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr to ensure any repeat would be sanctioned for the Irish title.

Speaking not long after Farrell was confirmed winner of the enthralling fight the BUI confirmed: “Congratulations to Ruadhan Farrell on winning the BUI Celtic Super Bantamweight title in a thrilling contest with Connor Kerr. The BUI are happy to sanction a rematch for the Irish Super Bantamweight title.”

Whether the fight happens next remains to be seen. Post the Ulster Hall mini-classic ‘King Con’ and his team talked about getting a few more fights under his belt before returning to domestic action, while Gerard Hughes and Farrell has been talked about for the Feile.

Indeed, the pair went head to head backstage after ‘El Nino’s’ first title win.

Belfast’s Farrell has also agreed to fight Marcus Sutherland in Glasgow in June and will contest for the WBC Intercontinental Youth title.

It makes for an interesting weight domestically with three Irish names in the title mix and several match ups that can be made, not to mention Myles Casey and Paul Loonam will soon enter the fray.