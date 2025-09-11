“I Hope His Fighting’s as Good as His Talking” – Agyarko on Davis Rivalry

Caoimhin Agyarko is hoping Ishmael Davis can walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

The pair clash on this Saturday’s massive Windsor Park card, sharing the stage with Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan’s world title fight.

While the two confident light middleweights don’t share any long-standing grudge, Davis approach has led to some verbal sparring since the fight was announced.

“I hope his fighting’s going to be as good as his talking,” Agyarko commenting when speaking to The Ring.

It’s not that the Belfast man minds the talk, quite the oppositte. The 28-year-old admits he thrives when given a challenge, pointing to his breakout win over Troy Williamson as proof he raises his game when questioned or provoked. Agyarko also hopes Davis backs it up so he can show the world he is ready to move into the world title frame.

“I need that right dance partner, someone who’s going to bring the best out of me, like Troy Williamson,” he said. “When someone is touted to beat ,me and they bring their best on the night, I show levels, and that’s what I think I need from Ishmael. I need him to come out and be the best Ishmael Davis on the night.”

Although Davis has come up short in high-profile opportunities against Josh Kelly and Serhii Bohachuk, ‘Black Thunder’ insists he faces a real fighter on Saturday. He also says he respects his rival’s willingness to take risks.

Belfast, UK: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Public Workout ahead of the Matchroom boxing event on Saturday night in Belfast 10 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“I respect Ishmael for taking the fights,” he said. “You’ve got to take any opportunities that you get if you feel like that’s the right decision and opportunity for you at the time and he did so. It’s unfortunate for him that he came up short both times but I would never knock another fighter for challenging themselves.”