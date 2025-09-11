From Chaos in Waterford to Calm in Belfast? Dylan Moran Plots Tyrone McKenna Payback

When Dylan Moran and Tyrone McKenna met last December in Waterford, the script was torn up inside the opening seconds.

What was meant to be a tactical battle between two southpaws quickly became one of the most chaotic all-Irish fights in years.

From the opening bell, both men threw caution to the wind, trading bombs in a frenzy that had fans on their feet and jaws on the floor.

By the time the dust settled, McKenna had his hand raised, Moran had his pride dented, and Irish boxing had a new mini classic etched into its history.

Looking back, the Waterford man admits the occasion, the atmosphere, and the emotion all played their part.

The Deise man suggests a more thoughtful approach in their rematch on the massive Crocker-Donovan world title fight undercard this weekend, will see him emerge victorious.

“Did the crowd get the better of me? I don’t know. Maybe. But it was mad from the start,” the Waterford man reflected.

“I always wanted to be involved in a fight like that — a proper war. And it happened, in my hometown, on my biggest night. Everyone enjoyed it. I came out the wrong end, but it was what it was.”

The 30-year-old says that night gave him memories he’ll never forget, even in defeat.

“People still stop me every day about that show. They say it was the craziest thing they’ve ever seen; the atmosphere was insane. That will live on in my city for years to come.”

But while he is proud of what the first meeting produced, ‘The Real Deal’ is adamant that the rematch on Saturday at Windsor Park will be very different.

“September 13th, I just need to box. Stick to the plan, use my brain. Not go out and see who’s tougher than who. Last time was just a straight shootout. Proper fight, yes, but that wasn’t the plan.

If I box, I beat Tyrone McKenna. I have no doubt in my mind.”

That doesn’t mean fans should expect a cagey affair. Moran promises he won’t hesitate if an opening presents itself.

“Don’t for one second think that if I get the chance, I won’t try and take his head off. A million percent I will.”

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran during todays Press Conference ahead their Welterweight Contest on Saturday night in Belfast 11 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing

The Munster boxer is convinced both fighters felt each other’s power in Waterford, another reason why he won’t be reckless this time.

“He can say he wasn’t hurt, but he was. I was too — how could we not be? Look at the shots we were throwing from the off. It was crazy. Both of us were hurt in there.”