Dream Team – Jim Donovan Believes He’s Ireland’s ‘Luckiest Prospect’

Paddy Donovan isn’t the only Donovan fighting on the massive Windsor Park Matchroom card this weekend.

Another member of Limerick’s famed fighting clan is about to step into the professional ranks.

Jim Donovan will make a much-anticipated professional debut on Saturday on the world title bill, debuting on one of the biggest stages possible.

“What a stage to make my professional debut,” comments the southpaw, who joins Paddy and his brother Edward “The Dominator” Donovan in the paid ranks.

“It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for the night I make my pro debut and also the night a world title comes home to the Donovan home. Camp has been going very well.”

Born into the sport, Donovan was lacing up gloves from the age of six under the guidance of his uncle Martin “Gugu” Donovan, before moving under the wing of former world champion Andy Lee at just 14.

Belfast, UK: Jim Donovan during todays Media Day ahead of the matchroom boxing event on saturday night in Belfast 10 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing.

His amateur innings was a glittering one, 10 Irish National Championships, a silver medal at the 2018 European Schoolboys, and a bronze at the 2022 IBA World Youth Championships.

“Paddy has always been a big influence on my career and somebody I’ve always looked up to,” he adds.

“We never pushed for me to fight as a pro. I’ve always been training with Paddy and Andy. Before my wedding, I had a chance to fight on two or three cards, but I decided to make my pro debut after I got married to my wife, Kathleen Marie, and we’re expecting our first child around Christmas.”

While he will always be linked to his world-title-chasing cousin, Donovan insists he has world title ambitions of his own.

“I couldn’t be happier to be with Andy and Keith (Sullivan),” he continued. “I’m the luckiest prospect ever in Ireland. My pro debut won’t make me nervous because I train and fight every time like it’s for a world title. I’m excited to start.

“The atmosphere in Andy’s gym is so professional. Andy has always been and is like a father figure for me. I look up to him and anything he tells me to do, I do. Him being a world champion drives me. There’s no experience better than getting it from somebody who has already been where I want to get. I believe I can win a world title like Andy, and that road starts September 13th.”