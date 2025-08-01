Final Fight, Final War: McKenna Confirms Retirement After Moran Rematch

Tyrone McKenna will have his last waltz at Windsor.

The popular boxer has officially confirmed that his September 13 showdown with Dylan Moran will be the final chapter of his storied fighting career.

The Belfast entertainer, known for his all-action style and willingness to take on anyone, revealed that the Moran rematch will serve as his farewell to boxing – and he vows to go out in style on the Crocker-Donovan II card.

‘The Mighty Celtic’ is promising fans one last classic McKenna war.

“This is my farewell fight. This is my last ever fight that I’m ever, ever going to have,” McKenna told Irish-Boxing.com. “If you want to say you’ve seen a Tyrone McKenna war live, this is the time.”

While he’s previously announced retirement [post his Lewis Crocker fight] only to return, McKenna insists this time it’s final. “I know I’ve said I’ve retired before. And then I’ve came back. This is the final time you’re ever going to see Tyrone McKenna.”

The Oliver Plunkett graduate said he plans to soak in every part of the journey to the ring, from the press conferences to even selling tickets.

“I always rush through moments and then regret it. This time, I’m going to soak it all up. The press conference, the build-up, even selling tickets. I deliver them personally because I want to chat with the people who’ve supported me all along.”

The Whiskey and White Podcaster is well placed to give an opinion on the main event, the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

The 35-year-old has shared the competitive ring with Lewis Crocker and sparred Paddy Donovan.

“I’ve sparred hundreds of rounds with Paddy and I’ve fought Lewis. Paddy looked sensational last time. The best I’ve ever seen him.”

He added, “Lewis had the wrong game plan, and I think he knows that. He’ll be much better this time. But I’m still leaning toward Paddy.”