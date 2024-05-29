Kristina O’Hara McCafferty closes in on historic European title fight

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty could become Ireland’s first-ever female European Champion this August.

The European Boxing Union has ordered the Belfast talent and Ewelina Pekalska to fight for the strawweight version of the blue strap.

The respective teams have until noon on June 13 to reach a deal or purse bids will be called and the promoter who lodges the highest bid will win the right to promote the fight.

Commonwealth medal winner O’Hara McCafferty’s promoters Queensberry are said to be confident they can put together a package that will be acceptable to Pekalska and her team.

Indeed, it’s understood they hope to bring the 37-year-old Pole to the UK for an August show.

The St John Bosco graduate was in camp for a June 7 eliminator but that fight is no more and despite the fact she was training an appearance on the Belfast June 27 card is unlikely.

Pole, Pekalska has European title previous, she challenged Stephanie Silva for the super flyweight version of the strap in Italy in 2022 and suffered her sole career defeat.

Ireland can boast 15 EBU champions but have yet to have someone win a female continental strap.