‘I’ll Be Back’ – Graham McCormack remains defiant in defeat

Graham McCormack did his best Terminator impression and declared ‘I’ll be back’.

The Limerick middleweight suffered a fourth career defeat when he was stopped by fast-rising Matchroom star George Liddard in Leeds on Saturday night.

There was suggestion McCormack would call it a day in the immediate aftermath, indeed rumour suggested he has suggested at 37 and on the back of a draw and a defeat it was time to exit stage left.

However, before even a week had passed he confirmed he will fight on.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback. It’s not about the fall it’s about the rise. I’ll be back!”

Leeds, UK: George Liddard v Graham McCormack, Middleweight Contest 25 May 2024 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Graham McCormack prepares.

The southpaw whose mindset is as bulletproof and the Terminator’s frame has proved himself more than able to deal with adversity in and out of the ring.

G’Train was able to write off his draw with Octavian Gratii as an off night and will be man enough to accept Liddard is a level above –

With both of those in mind, he will be confident there are fights of note out there for him, particularly domestically and he’ll will be hopeful of writing a happy ending to the final chapter in his career.