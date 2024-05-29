Mari and Cassidy back on the Path to Paris

Two Ireland boxers are in Olympic qualifier action in Thailand on Day seven of the tournament.

Kelyn Cassidy and Sean Mari will both look to take a step toward becoming Paris Olympians in Bangkok on Thursday.

Light heavyweight Cassidy meets Spain’s Gazimagomed Schami Jalidov Gafurova in what is his third bout of the tournament.

St Savious Crystal’s Cassidy is first between the ropes, at around 8.15am, Irish time.

Monkstown’s 51kg Mari will box out of the blue corner when he contests against Malaysia’s Ariffin Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum in his second clash of the tournament.

Mari contests Bout 13 of Ring A’s Evening Session.

Ireland registered three wins on Wednesday to maintain their 100 percent start to the tournament.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.