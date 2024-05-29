‘I took her best’ – Katie Taylor dismisses Amanda Serrano KO predictions

Katie Taylor says she takes massive confidence from the fact she took Amanda Serrano’s best and still emerged victorious.

The trailblazing Bray native and the New York-raised Puerto Rican shared 10 enthralling rounds when they made history at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022.

The Irish Icon emerged victorious on that famous night and argues it will be a case of repeat rather than revenge when they rematch in Texas later this Summer.

The two-weight undisputed champion says she goes into the July 20 Netflix broadcast return safe in the knowledge she can take the big puncher’s power and that she has the tools to defeat her rival.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian and Amanda Serrano pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

‘The Real Deal’ has said she won’t leave it to the judges this time around but the Brian Peters mentored Taylor claims their shared history suggests that won’t happen.

Taylor also says she goes into the repeat as a much-improved fighter.

“I feel like I’m a better fighter this time around,” she said.

“I’m smarter, I’m stronger, I’m better in every way. I took her biggest shots at the first fight. I take confidence and reassurance from that. Going into the second fight, I took her hardest fights. I took her hardest punches – I took them and I’m ready to go. July 20, I’ll be at my very, very best and we’ll see who the better fighter is.”

Taylor isn’t suggesting victory will come easy, the opposite in fact.

However, she says has acclimatized herself to life in the trenches.

“Every time I step into the ring, I want to be the best. I want to be known as the best, and I hate to lose, so I just keep that in mind during training and that’s it. I put my body through the trenches and that allows me to put my body through the trenches on fight night as well, so I just can’t wait. This is going to be a phenomenal night.”