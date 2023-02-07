‘How about an elr scrap’ – Anthony Cacace taunts Archie Sharp

Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] wants a piece of Archie Sharp [22(9)-0].

The IBO super featherweight world champion took to social media to taunt and more importantly call out the highly ranked but inactive star.

‘The Apache’ asked the fighter who fought once in 2022, ‘do you even fight anymore?’ and offered to give him some ring action.

What’s going on @archiesharp95 ? Do you even fight anymore mate? That’s a long wait son how about an erl scrap? I’ll fight you anywhere, I’m sure you could do with a payday 🤨#Whatyouwaitingfor #Noballs@FrankWarren @BTSportBoxing @ringmasterwhip — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) February 3, 2023

Sharp, who seems to have spent an eternity being linked to a WBO world title shot, responded favourably telling the mercurial Belfast talent to get in touch if he wants to get it on, prompting Cacace to look for Spring comital.

Haha what dream? I don’t give a fuck what my team know. I wanna know if you have the balls to fight me and prove why your in that position. @FrankWarren done a wonder job with you and ya bailed 🤣🤷🏻‍♂️ let’s get this made. March or April? https://t.co/H5ef4dri2R — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) February 3, 2023

It’s not the first time Cacace has called out Declan Geraghty’s former foe, the usually ultra laid back and call-out-adverse former British champion name-dropped the WBO #2 after his impressive win over Lyon Woodstock two years ago. However, the call wasn’t answered at the time with the Londoner distancing himself from someone he labeled an ‘old git’ at the time.

Ironically when Frank Warren signed Cacace many suggested it was to build toward a massive Sharpe fight but the English fighter left Queensbury before it could be made.