Eddie Hearn plans to hold Katie Taylor homecoming meetings with Conor McGregor

Eddie Hearn plans to meet with Conor McGregor to further discuss how they can work together to make Katie Taylor’s Croke Park dream a reality.

The Matchroom CEO confirmed the Irish sporting legend will fight in Ireland for the first time when she rematches Amanda Serrano in Dublin on May 20.

However, exactly where in the Irish capital the repeat of the modern-day classic takes place remains to be seen. The 3Arena is the front-runner as Croke Park was ruled out after a cost row, although UFC sensation McGregor has offered to help in that regard.

He tweeted: “The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen.”

Responding to Hearn’s immediate call for talks, he then added: “What’s the craic lad? Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also.”

Speaking post Serrano’s undisputed featherweight win in Madison Square Garden on the weekend, Hearn revealed he would hold talks with ‘The Notorious’ re the offer and may fly to Ireland to do so.

“A passionate Irishman who loves Katie Taylor, who wants to see her accomplish her dream, which is one, to fight in Ireland and two, to potentially do it at Croke Park,” Hearn said.

“There’s a little bit of beef, between Conor McGregor and Katie Taylor, and Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano, I think Conor’s main priority is to see history made in Ireland, so we went backwards and forwards and we’re going to speak again this week, I may well fly to Ireland this week as well for a few meetings. He talked about the process for Katie Taylor, is it 3Arena and then Croke Park or do we try and find a way to make Croke Park happen in May?”