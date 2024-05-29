Commonwealth title challenger Conor Quinn made mandatory for European title

The EBU have made Conor Quinn mandatory for European flyweight Champion Jay Harris.

The Welsh fighter, who holds a win over Paddy Barnes, claimed the British, European and Commonwealth titles with victory over Conor Butler earlier this year – and the first defence of the continental strap will have to be against Quinn.

The teams have until noon on June 13 to agree on a deal or purse bids will be called and the promoter who lodges the highest bid will earn the right to promote the fight.

There were thoughts Harris would go on to test world level again and possibly vacate. If that does happen Quinn would fight a different boxer for the vacant strap.

Before he can even think about Harris, the Dee Walsh-trained Belfast man has to Commonwealth title fight to focus on.

Fighting for the first time under the Queensberry banner, the Clonard graduate, who has broke over over the last year, fights Conner Kelsall for the rainbow strap.

Speaking previously on a possible Harris fight, Quinn’s manager Mark Dunlop said: “I think he would beat Harris now. He has to go through the levels to earn his right to fight for that title. We will take it a step at a time, there is no panic, he’s only 25 so no rush.”