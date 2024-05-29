Farrell and Hughes do it again on Repeat or Revenge card

A rematch theme will run through the Conlan Boxing August 3 Belfast card.

Another rematch has been officially confirmed for the bill as Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes will join Tyrone McKenna and Mohamed Mimoune in rematching on the bill.

The pair fought a blood-and-guts battle in the SSE Arena last December.

Both had their hand raised after the fight was scored a draw and there has been rematch talk since.

“El Nino’ has since gone on to win the BUI Celtic title at bantamweight, winning a Fight of the Year contender earlier this year. ‘Short Fuse’ got a win over Luke Fash.

The pair renew acquaintances in an eagerly anticipated rematch on a DAZN broadcast bill on August 3.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently IGB Boxing’s said “I want the Gerard Hughes. I would love it for the Irish title and I would love it for the SSE card.”

Hughes explained why the repeat didn’t happen earlier: “Me and Rudy had looked at fighting on the January Matchroom card but unfortunately both of us had lost family members within a week of each other so it didn’t make sense.

“Then I’d made the change, so to do it right I had to get a fight in with Pete before going into another big fight. Once I get this over me then we can look at the winner,”