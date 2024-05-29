Olympic Champion in Moscow – Jono Carroll to challenge for WBA interim title

Jono Carroll will fight for the WBA interim world title in Russia on July 12.

‘King Kong’ travels to Moscow where he fights undefeated former amateur sensation Albert Batyrgaziev for the vacant strap.

Russian ‘Al Ba’ only has 10 pro fights on his slate but has won all 10 with seven coming inside the distance.

The 24-year-old also boasts a brilliant amateur CV and won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Carroll was made mandatory for the WBA world title earlier this year but has gone the interim route with Feargal McCrory getting a shot at title holder Lamont Roach.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com beack when it was confirmed he secured mandatory status he said: “I feel like I need to win a world title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I feel like I’m destined to win a world title. I also feel that I didn’t choose to box, boxing chose me. I kept getting opportunities and I dedicated my life to it because of those opportunities.

“God put me on this path in order to win a world title. I don’t feel he would have put me on this path if I wasn’t going to win one because I never wanted to be number 2.

“My Dad always told me if you’re not going to be the best then don’t bother. I think it’s destiny that I win a world title.”