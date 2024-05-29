Aidan Walsh beats World Champion and earns two bites at Olympic Cherry

Aidan Walsh earned himself two bites at the Olympic Cherry after a brilliant win in Thailand today.

Walsh won his third fight in four days, beating 2021 World Champion Yuri Zakharieiev to reach the last eight in the 71kg category of the final Olympic Qualifier.

The Belfast fighter now gets two shots at becoming a two-time Olympian.

If the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal winner defeats Asian Games silver medalist Zeyad Eashash on Friday he will book his place on the plane to Paris.

If he suffered defeat he would enter a sub-tournament with the four beaten quarter-finalists, with the winner earning an Olympic berth.

Walsh’s win means Ireland finished another day undefeated and remain on course to get all seven fighters qualified.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Joe Walsh

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.