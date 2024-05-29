Impressive Grainne Walsh moves along the Path to Paris

Grainne Walsh moved to within two wins of a place on the plane to Paris with another impressive display in Thailand today.

The St Mary’s Dublin fighter made it two wins from two so far for Ireland on Wednesday while making it two wins for two in the qualifying tournament for herself.

The Offally native progressed past the round of 32, courtesy of a unanimous decision win over Hyo Sun Hwang.

Walsh returns to fight for a third time when she contests in the last 16 of the 66kg category on Friday.

Martin McDonagh already registered victory today, stopping Vietnam’s Doan Minh Hieu Ngoc in a super heavyweight contest.

Aidan Walsh meets decorated Ukranian Yuri Zakharieiev at 2.45pm, Irish time.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Joe Walsh

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.