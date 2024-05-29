Darragh Foley’s ‘since he was in nappies’ Pierce O’Leary claim not too far wide of the mark

Darragh Foley wasn’t as far off as fans may think with his Pierce O’Leary ‘nappies’ jibe.

Foley fights the O’Leary in an already eagerly anticipated all-Dublin clash in Belfast on Friday, June 28.

Upon confirming the fight was made, he made a move to point out, that he goes into the capital clash with a lot more experience.

Indeed, he suggested he’s been competing at a high level ‘since man was in nappies’.

It’s a go-to line for those trying to highlight the experience disparency, although in this case, it’s not as far off as you’d think.

At 35, Australian-based, Foley is 11 years his SSE Arena Belfast Brawl counterpart’s senior and when he made his debut against Levi Quartermaine at Metro City Northbridge, O’Leary wasn’t long after contesting the National Junior Cadets.

The Blanch man’s first title win, a Western Australia State light welterweight title stoppage victory over Nawakon Kitee in June of 2014 played out not long after O’Leary’s Boy 3 and Junior Cadet Irish title wins. The then teen beat Bryon Barrett in both finals.

By the time ‘Big Bang’ made his pro debut in 2019, Foley had won Australian and Oriental titles and had just fought Tyrone McKenna in Belfast.

Queensberry’s O’Leary will argue he has banked some experience of his own in recent fights after being taken the distance by Kane Garderner and having to figure out Hovhannes Martirosyan before stopping him last time out.