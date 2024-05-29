First-round stoppage for Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh started his Olympic qualifying campaign with a bang this morning.

The Galway super heavyweight blasted his way along the Path to Paris with a first-round stoppage win.

McDonagh wasted little time in getting the job done, handing Vietnam’s Doan Minh Hieu Ngoc three standing eight counts in the first round, thus prompting the referee to stop the contest, the Irish big man securing a RSC1 victory.

McDonagh will look to move a step closer to securing a place on the plane to the next Olympics on June 1.

The Team’s two Walshs will be action later on in the day.

66kg Grainne Walsh is up against Korea’s Hyo Sun Hwang for a place in the last 16, the St Mary’s BC fighter is expected through the ropes at 1.30pm Irish time, while 71kg Aidan Walsh meets decorated Ukranian Yuri Zakharieiev at 2.45pm, Irish time.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.