Three Irish contest Olympic Qualifiers on Wednesday

Three Irish boxers will look to move a step closer to securing a Paris Olympic berth in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Martin McDonagh, Grainne Walsh and Aidan Walsh all take to the ring in Thailand looking to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

It’s the second time Offally’s Grainne Walsh takes to the squared circle, while Belfast’s Aidan Walsh trades leather for a third time in the final Olympic qualifier tournament and McDonagh makes his debut.

Galway heavyweight, McDonagh will look to make a positive start against Vietnam’s Doan Minh Hieu Ngoc, the big man is expected in the ring at around 9.15am.

66kg Grainne Walsh is up against Korea’s Hyo Sun Hwang for a place in the last 16, the St Mary’s BC fighter is expected through the ropes at 1.30pm Irish time, while 71kg Aidan Walsh meets decorated Ukranian Yuri Zakharieiev at 2.45pm, Irish time.

Ireland go into Day 6 with a 100 percent record and with all seven fighters Olympic dreams well and truly ali

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.