Measured Murphy – ‘Posh Boy’ Happy With ‘Statement’ Debut

Colm Murphy [1-0] believes he mixed the old and the new to make somewhat of a statement early in his career.

A shut-out debut points [60-54] win over a game Jakub Laskowski over six rounds at the Europa Hotel two weeks ago was impressive in itself.

However, aside from his work rate and fitness, it was the Belfast fighter’s ability to be agricultural as well as aggressive that had most talking.

The former Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year winner entered the pro ranks on the back of an amateur as a gungho entertaining front foot brawler.

However, ‘Posh Boy’ was calm and collected in a more measured tactical approach on the Bomb Proof card – and the college student believes that ability to switch it up helped him make a statement.

“I consider that a statement win and showed some of the new tricks I was talking about,” said the Dee Walsh trained fighter after.

“I showed that I still have some of the old dog at the end there, but me and Dee had a game-plan and I feel like I implemented about 70 percent of it.

“I can’t complain and I have to give Dee credit as I’ve never been as worried about what my opponent would throw as to what I am going to do when I’m going at him.

“As an amateur, I wouldn’t have been setting my feet like that or taking my time. I think I threw about 100 jabs there, but it takes two to tango and he was tough. I showed I am patient and the stoppages will come in time. I could have pressed on for one when I had him hurt a couple of times as I’m also a hitter with eight-ounce gloves on, but I’m happy enough.”

Although there were flashes of the old Murphy, particularly in the last round, the MHD fighter showed the influence of Walsh, a former very cultured Irish champion, was certainly more measured in his approach.

He admits composure is something he has been working on and something he will need to be a success as a pro.

“I have learnt to be a bit more composed,” he continued.

“That guy was coming at me so I knew to just fight off the jab and in the pro game with these eight-ounce gloves, I can’t be taking the risks I used to take as an amateur.

“In the Ulster Hall [2020 Ulster Elite final] JP [Hale] knocked me down because I went out like a train. I know as a pro I don’t get that second chance, so I have to be perfect.

“It’s a different ball game and I love it,” he adds before revealing he wants to be out again soon.

“I want another fight before Christmas, but I love my turkey so I’ll have Christmas off.”

The Mark Dunlop promoted show was the first indoor fight night to play out in Ireland since February of 2020 – and Muprhy was delighted his fight had an audience.



“I had very good support so it was great to get back to Belfast. I had a lot of support from the Irish in Dubai, but it was great to have some familiar faces there and I hope I did them proud.”