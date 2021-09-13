Universal Solider – Positive Energy Leads to Positive Result for Jono Carroll

The universe can claim a massive assist in Jono Carroll’s career-changing victory over the weekend.

The Finglas-super featherweight defeated American Andy Vences on the Legends II Triller card in Hollywood to move into WBA world title pole.

Victory in the sole ‘serious’ fight on the main Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort undercard secured Carroll mandatory status and left him in line for the winner of champion Roger Gutierrez’s upcoming defence versus Chris Colbert which will take place on a date to be confirmed.

In that regard it was a huge win – and one ‘King Kong’s’ goals list played a huge part in him achieving.

The positive mindset advocate revealed he was struggling in round eight with a cut seriously hampering his vision. Then with things looking bad and just two rounds remaining he visualized his goal list, the world title dreams he has written on it and that proved the catalyst for an essential strong finish.

“It was a nightmare,” he said of the cut.

“I’ve had worse cuts in the past but they were longer and the blood dripped down to the side. This time it was right on the eye bone and it kept dripping on my eye.

“Every time I blinked I got like a red blur and I couldn’t see anything. Every time I wiped it he kept hitting me with the jab, so I was trying to stay as far away from his as possible. When I walked back to the corner I was just thinking ‘this goal book, I’m not going home’. I was thinking ‘I can’t lose this, I’m not tired, I’m 100 percent here. I’m not losing this just because I can’t see’. I decided to close the distance and go to war. My trainer told me I lost the most recent two rounds and I needed to start winning rounds, so I said ‘right do you want me to go to war win?’ and he said ‘right go to war with him’.

“So we just went out there, put the pressure on him and it was perfect, it worked. Those last two rounds won me the fight.”

Carroll has endured a difficult year which included the tragic loss of a child and also needed to draw on the power of dreams and goals before the fight too, as well as the support of partner Gemma.

“I had a really rough year this year. But I always say you have to make sacrifices in boxing – and in life if you don’t make those sacrifices then you dreams get sacrificed.

“I truly believe that. I wrote down all my goals and what I want to accomplish and I read them every night. I actually have written down ‘become a world champion in 2020’ and then I have ‘or maybe before then’ with a little smiley emoji!

“God, or the universe or whatever you want to believe in placed a world title eliminator right in front of me. I just believe if you can see it in your mind you can hold it in your hand. Genuinely I’m just waiting for the time I become world champion and when I become world champion I’ll move onto the next chapter,” the Spain based fighter adds before revealing the support his partner gave.

“The night things went wrong she told me, to go buy shorts and to train to be ready for this fight. We were still in the hospital and I was running up down the carpark like a lunatic. I was doing press ups in the toilet. It was a mad year but all those things help make a victory like tonight worth it. I won’t be accomplished as a man until I win that world title.”