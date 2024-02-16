Dominic Donegan trolls Owen O’Neill after ‘grudge’ match is confirmed

Dominic Donegan isn’t making a sheepish return to boxing.

The Cavan light middleweight hung up his gloves as recent as October, declaring he was content to retire with his ‘head held high and ready for the next chapter life brings’.

However, ‘The Bomb’ confirmed he was coming back with JB Promotions earlier this year and this week revealed he was going straight into a meaningful fight.

Indeed, it was revealed the fighter who will also train under Jay Byrne would compete in a grudge match with former amateur rival Owen O’Neill.

The pair, who fought in an exhibition, as well as a famous Ulster Intermediate final previously, fight on the Kurt Walker topped Conlan Boxing card at the Ulster Hall on March 30.

It’s a bold move considering the layoff and considering his run of form, but not the only thing bold Donegan has done this week.

The returning former BUI Celtic and BBBofC Celtic title challenger seems to have poked fun at the fact O’Neill missed weight last time out.

The Belfast fighter came in over the agreed welterweight limit for an Irish title fight with Declan Geraghty late last year, and Donegan was happy to remind him of it.

Cavan’s Donegan claimed victory in that amateur clash and it’s a reverse the Belfast side of the fight has been keen to avenge since.

“To be honest I only want to fight Dom,” he told Irishboxing-boxing.com previously.

“There’s history there as he has beat me before in the Ulster Final, so I want to get my revenge. Other than that I would love to just keep chipping away at the weight and coming down the weights, as I know I can defo make lighter than light middle”

Speaking previously about a possible fight Donegan said: “Everyone would like to know how it would play out that’s what makes it a good fight. I’m not going to say I’m going to go in there and knock him out or say I’ll do this or do that. All I can say is you’re in for a treat.“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. It puts us in play for an Irish title if we get it made over eight, so there is a lot a stake. Anyone that seen our amateur fight knows we will put on a show.