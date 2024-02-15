West is Awake – Moylette and O’Sullivan return alongside Carty and ‘Daniel San’ on Castlebar Card

The West will well and truly be awake on St Patrick’s weekend with another show for the region confirmed today.

Irish boxing’s March madness has been ramped up with the return of Ray Moylette, Gary Spike O’Sullivan, the next move for rising heavyweight star Thomas Carty and the first fight in nearly a year for Daniel O’Sullivan set to appear in separate fights on a Mayo card on March 17.

The Celtic Warrior quartet will trade get to work at the Royal Castlebar just one day after a show plays out in Salthill, Galway.

Moylette was last seen in the ring drawing in Jamie Stewart in Birmingham. There was talk he would set up a Brummie fighting base but not only does he return to Ireland to fight next he returns to his home town.

‘Sugar Ray’ has Castlebar history having topped a Royal Theatre show in 2018. The 33-year-old suffered defeat in a Fight of the Year with Christian Uruzquieta, getting up off the canvas to reach the final bell in front of a partisan home crowd.

Cork light middleweight, Spike hasn’t been seen in the squared circle since May of 2022 and since he lost to Erislandy Lara in a WBA light middleweight title fight.

It hasn’t gone completely quiet on the mustached Mahon man front since, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was linked to an IBO title fight with Dennis Hogan and rumour suggests he came very close to challenging the man that dethroned the Kildare native, James Metcalfe in the 3Arena on November 25.

However, some feared, that at 39 years old and without a fight in nearly two years, one of the sport’s more colourful characters may never be seen punching again. That won’t prove to be the case, as the Paschal Collins trained former foe of Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux, Billy Joe Saunders, and Matthew Hall, returns next month.

‘Daniel San’ O’Sullivan has also been out for some time, last trading leather in April of last year, and will be eager to get out and get busy.

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Thomas Carty and Dan Garber Weigh In ahead of their WBC interim Celtic Heavyweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Thomas Carty

Irish heavyweight hopeful Carty has been front and centre in Ireland of late winning the BUI heavyweight Celtic title last May and having a prominent role on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

The bill isn’t the only one in Connacht that weekend, McEleney Promotions bring Thomas O’Toole, Luke Keeler, Cathal Croelwy and Rhys Moran to Galway on March 16.

Callum Walsh, Joe Ward and Feargal McCrory also appear on March 15, on a UFC Fight pass card in New York.