Frampton believes he is two wins away from cementing spot as “Ireland’s Greatest”







Carl Frampton believes he is two wins away from cementing his status as Ireland’s greatest ever boxer.

Ireland’s standout operator over the last decade believes he has already achieved enough to be in the general ‘greatest’ conversation.

In fact, the 33-year-old, who has always hailed welterweight legend Jimmy McLarnin as the best, wouldn’t argue with anyone who has him top of the pile right now.

However, he feels becoming a three-weight world champion would remove any debate and cement his place as the greatest in Ireland’s most successful sport.

Defeat Darren Traynor this coming Saturday night and he will hopeful get that three weight world champion chance.

WBO super featherweight world champ Jamel Herring should await and, if a positive result is achieved this weekend, Frampton could make history this winter.

Do that and, he believes, his legacy as Ireland’s greatest is secure.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Frampton noted how “people could maybe argue the point that I’m Ireland’s greatest fighter right now.”

“But I think if I win a third title it cements that place and I’ll go down as the greatest fighter that Ireland has ever produced – ahead of Steve Collins, ahead of Barry McGuigan, ahead of Katie Taylor, and a few others.”

“Yeah, that’s what I want.”

McLarnin, from Hillsborough in Down, was a two-time welterweight champion in the 1930s, beat 11 Hall of Famers, retired at the top of his game, and was elected to the Hall of Fame himself in 1991.