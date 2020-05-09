All Irish bill being planned for Belfast and July







MTK are hoping to put on an all-Irish fight card as soon as July according to Jamie Conlan.

The British Boxing Board of Control have recently revealed they hope to give the green light for boxing to resume in July.

Both Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have revealed they are plotting shows for the month under strict guidelines, which include boxers being quarantined, bouts taking place behind closed doors and no more than five fights on any given card.

MTK vice-president told the Irish News MTK are also planning shows and are looking at putting an all Irish card together for July.

“We’re looking at putting together a five-fight, all-Ireland show to start off,” Conlan told the Irish News.

According to the Irish News MTK fighters Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker and Sean Duffy will be the first to benefit.

“We haven’t negotiated the fights yet but we’re looking at something for those lads as well as a few others,” added Conlan.

The former world title challenger turned boxing business supremo isn’t won’t commit to a given date or whether the show is a certainty to go ahead, pointing out there are ‘a lot of hoops’ to get through first.

However, the idea is being explored and MTK are discussing the process with the BBBofC.

“We have a lot of hoops to be jumped through yet but we’re working with the Board (British Boxing Board of Control) and trying to get ahead once we get a green light,” said Conlan.

“We’re looking at a few different possibilities regarding a venue. Venues have to be approved by the Board and we’re floating the ideas of TV studios, marquees, hotels and a few others things but that is ever-changing.”

Conlan added that a June date was “out of the question” and explained: “July would be the earliest to hope for but no date is set in stone.

“A mid-week show would also be a possibility because there is no competition (from other sports or events) forcing us to have it at the weekend.”

The all Irish nature of the fight certainly adds to the excitement. Not only will boxing in Ireland return, but fight fans could get to see some 50-50 scraps.

The shows will most likely be broadcast on ESPN+ and streamed online as per the majority of the #MTKFightNights.