The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series (FIBSS) – Tournament #2







We had a good bit of craic on Tuesday with the first Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series.

Gentleman Andy Lee was crowned champion in the amateur middleweight category and we couldn’t wait to get going with the second FIBSS tournament.

This time? Professional featherweights.

We’ve had plenty of champions and challengers in the nine stone division over the years and eight of them are pitted against each other here.

Borrowing from the hugely successful World Boxing Super Series, our followers will decide the winner of the fantasy tournament. There will be a random draw followed by quarters, semis, and a grand final, all decided via polls on our Twitter account over the course of tomorrow (Sunday).

–

For this tournament we have picked fighters from relevantly recent history to help ensure that voters will have actually seen the boxers in action.

Therefore, legendary figures such as 1890s world champs Dave Sullivan and Ike Weir, as well as the Spider Kellys, Jim and Billy, from Derry, do not feature.

Also, we’re aware there are plenty of top Irish fighters at super bantam such as Bernard Dunne and TJ Doheny. We’ve a long lockdown ahead of us so we will get round to 122lbs eventually.

And so, the line-up for tomorrow is as follows:

Michael Conlan

Featherweight Highlights: WBO Inter-Continental title, WBA Inter-Continental title.

–

Carl Frampton

Featherweight Highlights: WBA World champion, WBO interim champion, IBF World title challenger.

–

Paul Hodkinson (Trained out of Belfast and fought in Ireland 10 times)

Featherweight Highlights: British champion, European champion, WBC World champion, WBO World title challenger.

–

Patrick Hyland

Featherweight Highlights: Irish champion, WBA interim title challenger, WBC world title challenger.

–

Martin Lindsay

Featherweight Highlights: British champion, IBF Youth champion, Commonwealth title challenger.

–

Marco McCullough

Featherweight Highlights: Irish champion, WBO European champion, WBO Inter-Continental champion, British title challenger, Commonwealth title challenger.

–

Wayne McCullough

Featherweight Highlights: Two-time WBO World title challenger.

–

Barry McGuigan

Featherweight Highlights: British champion, European champion, WBA World Champion.

–

–

The schedule for the virtual boxing marathon is as follows (all time Irish time):

12:00 noon – Random Draw

12:30pm – 2:30pm – Quarter-Finals

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Semi-Finals

6:00pm – 8:00pm – Grand Final

–

The Method of Victory in each fantasy bout will be determined by the margin between the two in the public vote.

1%-10% – Split-Decision win

11%-40% – Unanimous-Decision win

41% – Knockout win

We will be posting a live blog tomorrow to allow you to follow along all the action.

Get involved by including #FIBSS in you tweets. Let us know who you have voted for, your thoughts on the fights and how the styles would match-up, and which weight classes and scenarios you want to see next.