Could Abner Marez ruin Carl Frampton’s three weight world champion plans







Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] will put his world title and his mega fight with Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] on the line as early as next month.

The American was set to put his WBO super featherweight world title on the line against ‘The Jackal’ in Belfast on June 13 only for the current pandemic to ruin a massive Windsor Park night.

Both fighters have continued to talk positively about the clash as has their promoter Bob Arum.

It was believed the fight would take place once boxing resumed.

However, with travel restrictions still in place and with Top Rank looking to do 2-3 shows a week stateside in June, Herring will put his title on the line next month.

That instantly jeopardizes any Frampton Herring meeting and depending on who ‘Semper Fi’ fights it could jeopardize the Belfast fighters plans to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

If the champion was to fight and lose to a non Top Rank fighter, Frampton may not be assured of the winner.

Interestingly enough the American has been flirting with Mexican Abner Marez [31(15)-3(1)-1] .

The former two weight world champion, whose last appearance in the ring was a defeat to Leo Santa Cruz, is a PBC fighter and if he was to upset the big for the weight champ there is no guarantees he would make a first defence against the Belfast fan favour.

Such is Frampton’s standing that other world title options could be explored, but if Herring wasn’t on the horizon he may explore options at feather rather than super feather.