LIVE – The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series – Pro Featherweights







The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series continues today and it’s only going to get bigger.

Our followers will decide who is the best Irish featherweight of the modern era.

Votes will take place throughout the day as Carl Frampton, Barry McGuigan, Wayne McCullough, Paul Hodkinson, Martin Lindsay, Pajo Hyland, Marco McCullough and Mick Conlan clash in a battle to become the second FIBSS champion.

The schedule for today’s action is as follows (all time Irish time):

12:00 noon – Random Draw

12:30pm – 2:30pm – Quarter-Finals

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Semi-Finals

6:00pm – 8:00pm – Grand Final

You can follow all the votes below or get over to our Twitter page.

FIBSS #2 – Pro Featherweights/a>