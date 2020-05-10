Features News Pro News Social Media 

LIVE – The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series – Pro Featherweights

Joe O'Neill

The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series continues today and it’s only going to get bigger.

Our followers will decide who is the best Irish featherweight of the modern era.

Votes will take place throughout the day as Carl Frampton, Barry McGuigan, Wayne McCullough, Paul Hodkinson, Martin Lindsay, Pajo Hyland, Marco McCullough and Mick Conlan clash in a battle to become the second FIBSS champion.

The schedule for today’s action is as follows (all time Irish time):
12:00 noon – Random Draw
12:30pm – 2:30pm – Quarter-Finals
3:00pm – 5:00pm – Semi-Finals
6:00pm – 8:00pm – Grand Final

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]