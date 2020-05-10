Frampton, Conlan, Nevin, Cacace, Carroll – Eric Donovan makes it clear he is willing to fight any feather or super feather in Ireland







Any Irish feather or super featherweight can have it when boxing resumes states Eric Donovan.

The Kildare fighter has drawn up the ultimate domestic hit list – and has all but called out some of the biggest Irish names in the sport.

The popular Athy BC graduate has let it been known he is open to fighting anyone between 126lbs and -130lbs in Ireland – including the likes of former world champion Carl Frampton, world title challenger Jono Carroll, British champion Anto Cacace as well as Olympic medal winners John Joe Nevin and Michael Conlan.

The 34-year-old has always been big fight keen and has been crystal clear with regard to his Continental dream.

However, he feels that European adventure may have to be put on hold with the current pandemic restricting travel.

As a result Donovan surmises any fights to take place in Ireland this year will be all Irish affairs.

If that is the case the Kildare favourite see’s it as a perfect chance to register a break trough high profile win.

It’s too varied to be labeled a call out and it’s more a suggestion for career purposes than a request to fight for any grudges reason, but the bottom line is ‘Lilywhite Lightening’ is willing to take on all Irish comers.

“I’m open to fighting anyone in the 126 – 130lbs division but the top fights there would be at 126lbs. Tyrone Mccullagh and Michael Conlan and 130lbs Declan Geraghty, Feargal McCrory, John Joe Nevin or Anthony Cacace six top class fighters in their own right,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com before somewhat tentatively adding two more names to the list.

“I’d say dream fights would be with Frampton and Carroll but they’re probably out of my reach in terms of where they are and where I am.”

Outside those two fighters, who have reached world level to different degrees the Kildare man argues he would be provide the toughest test to all the other names mentioned.

“But all the rest I think if I fight any of them I would be their toughest opponent and they would certainly be my toughest.”

A veteran of some top end Irish amateur clashes, the five time National Elite Champion suggests some high end all Irish fights is exactly what an ailing pro game might need.

“I’ve had a few classics in the Stadium in the amateurs, winning and losing some great fights with some great fighters, so why not do the same in the pro game?

“Maybe that’s what the game is missing because the grá for it in the Republic is not the same as it once was so why not resurrect it with some classic domestic fights.”

Having conquered Ireland as a Boxing Ireland fighter, Donovan set his sights on Euro glory and felt signing with Mark Dunlop may have helped in that regard.

He still has his sights set on the famous blue belt, but can’t see boxing returning to normal for at least six months.

“I think it’s possible that our freedom to travel the skies could take anywhere from 6 – 12 months before we’re back in operation fully. It’s just a personal observation that’s all.

“I hope I’m wrong but it doesn’t look good. We had to postpone our wedding in July till April of 2021 and we’re actually hoping that things will be back in action by then, but you just can’t guarantee it will be,” adds the Kenneth Egan trained fighter before suggesting Irish fights or not he feels his manager will deliver.

“My manager Mark Dunlop will obviously be lining up my fights, so I’m putting my faith in him I believe he will deliver the big ones for me.”