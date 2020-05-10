Carl Frampton discusses his favourite fighter







Carl Frampton has revealed who his favourite fighter is.

‘The Jackal’ has heralded fellow Belfast ‘wee man’ Wayne McCullough as his fighting hero.

McCullough has had one of the legendary Irish boxing careers and had the kind of warrior spirit any fan could admire.

Not to mention his all action style meant he was always in entertaining fights.

Outside that ‘The Pocket Rocket’ was an Irish fighter doing things on the world stage, impressing stateside, making history and taking on some massive names.

A young Frampton would have watched as a fellow Belfast native made history by becoming the first British or Irish fighter to dethrone a world champion in Japan, beating Yasuei Yakushiji in 1995.

McCullough then took global centre stage in fights with legends such as Naseem Hamed and Erik Morales.

‘The Jackal’ explains his choice below: