‘He was delivering Chinese takeaways’ – Carl Frampton on Anthony Cacace’s inspirational Rags to Riches story

The fact Anthony Cacace has gone from delivering takeaways to delivering on the world stage should prove a real inspiration to all frustrated fighters claims Carl Frampton.

As a huge fan and long-time advocate of ‘The Apache’ ‘The Jackal’ isn’t surprised to see his former Cyclone stablemate deliver at the highest level, his surprise surrounds the fact the Belfast man has been given the chance.

Frampton notes how boxing wasn’t always kind to the former Irish and British champion as the 35-year-old wasn’t afforded the opputuinity many argued his talent deserved.

Boxing wasn’t providing financially either and as recently as a year ago the now world champion was delivering takeaways to make ends meat.

Fast forward 12 months the mercurial talent who looked destined to be one of the greatest not to win a world title is a world champion on the verge of financial security.

A may of Joe Cordina won Cacace the IBF super featherweight title and he now fights former World champion Josh Warrington on this weekend’s massive Wembley card.

Defeat former two-weight World champ, Frampton’s former foe and he will stroll to the end of the rainbow claims the fighter-turned-pundit, making Cacace’s a story every struggling fighter should take note of.

Speaking to the BBC the Irish boxing legend said: “It’s such an inspiring story. A year ago he was delivering Chinese takeaways to make a living and as a means to feed his family. Boxing wasn’t paying much he was fighting once a year for the last five years. No real activity fights falling through the whole story has been really inspiring. If you are waiting on that break and it hasn’t come just look at people like Anto Cacace. If he beats Warrington then one more fight and he’s a millionaire.”