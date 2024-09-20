‘Not Internet Hype’ – Callum Walsh ready to prove he is the real deal

Callum Walsh wants to come home more often and believes regular trips could breathe fresh life into Irish boxing.

Walsh becomes only the third Irish boxer to top a 3Arena card since the great Bernard Dunne days when he trades leather tonight.

The Freddie Roach-trained Cork fighter comes to town with the UFC juggernaut in toe and his clash with Przemyslaw Runowski will be broadcast around the world on UFC Fight pass and in Ireland and the UK on TNT.

The arrival of Dana White on Friday really ramped up excitement levels and Walsh thinks that sense of anticipation can be tapped into at least once a year.

If that was to happen the WBC International title holder believes the fights and thus shows would get bigger and he wouldn’t be the only one to benefit.

The 23-year-old ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ feels regular visits from the UFC and 360 Promotions would help Irish fighters and make Irish fans happy.

“I think if we got this happening more frequently it would create a buzz,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It would get hype behind the up-and-coming fighters and put on nights that would be enjoyable for everyone, fans fighters, and people would get back that buzz for Irish boxing.”

Walsh takes on Runowski on top of the bill.

The undefeated former Riverstown amateur notes he faces a test and thinks the Pole’s record provides him with a chance to make a statement.

Walsh wants to become the first man to stop Runowski and believes if he does just that he will prove he is worth the hype.

“He’s a good tough opponent. He’s a good record and a lot of experience. He’s been in there with some big names in my division, so I’ll be looking forward to going in there and making a statement.

“He’s never been stopped before, so if I can go in there and stop him I think it’ll be an eye-opener for everyone. They’ll see that I am the real deal and it’s not just internet hype or it’s not just Dana White’s backing.”