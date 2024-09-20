Callum Walsh better get used to the spotlight because he’ll be basking in it for quite some time, according to Freddie Roach.

The Hall of Fame coach has been in the Cork prospects corner since he turned over. In fact, the LA-based trainer inspired the former Riverstown amateur to make the transition from amateur to pro.

The Boston native, who worked with Steve Collins and Bernard Dunne previously, also encouraged the likes of Tom Loeffler and Dana White to get involved.

The 64-year-old is in Ireland as Walsh takes centre stage in the 3Arena in a WBC International title fight tonight and suggests he should get used to being front and centre.

Roach doesn’t just think the UFC’s favourite fighter will become his 41st world champion, he is backing the Cobh native to become a star of the sweet science.

“He (Walsh) will be a superstar, without fail,” Roach told the Sunday World .“He is very dedicated. He has good combinations, punches very well. He’s all there.”

The last time Roach, who has trained the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as well as Dean Byrne and Jamie Kavanagh, was in Ireland was for Steve Collins world title win over Chris Eubank in Milstreet back in 1995.

Reflecting on that trip and that night he adds: “That was an experience. I went into the ring with the belt with me and a guy said, ‘hey kid get out of here’. I said, ‘I’m part of the show’, he said ‘yeah sure, you’re a little kid!’. I finally got in the corner, it ended up OK!”

Walsh defends his WBC International title against Pole Przemyslaw Runowski at the famous Dublin venue.