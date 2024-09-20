Anthony ‘not an Apache’ Cacace, but potentially the next Irish boxing star!

Author: Jon K. Chang

This coming Saturday on September 21st, we have a newly minted boxing star who fights to defend his IBF (non-title) and IBO super featherweight titles against the mighty Josh Warrington, so let’s find out a little more about Belfast’s own Anthony Cacace. The first thing that you notice about Anto “the Apache” Cacace is that he is not an Apache. He looks more like Rip Van Winkle (abbreviated as RVW). But this modern day RVW woke up boxing by snatching the super featherweight title from Joe Cordina in dramatic fashion: a punishing body attack, a lethal left hook and many looping right uppercuts that strike like an executioner’s blade. He might be the (Irish) Alexis Arguello because both are tall, rangy, have every punch in the book and have superb punch selection. Arguello, however is the standard because he practiced his skills during a championship reign where he held the featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight titles from 1974 to 1982 (excluding 1976-1977 when he was title-less).

But Arguello is no Cacace. There’s one “punch” that Arguello lacks that Cacace has in abundance, this being the “truth bomb.” Cacace simply says things at times that are on his mind, no filter. It’s a bit unusual, but very original and incredibly addicting to watch him “veer from a scripted life.” For example, after winning the IBO title, Cacace called for his inclusion to fight for the other (some say bigger) titles. His given reason was stated unapologetically, “More importantly, I’ve got three kids that need fed, the belts are nice, but the money is better!” Thus, let’s answer a few questions about Cacace and his meteoric rise and also tackle the subject of boxing’s reluctance to promote equally “the little guys,” that is fighters at the lower weights.

First, there is the rumor that Cacace only beat Cordina because of “two punches on the break.” Cordina in an interview with Boxing Social (Aug. 14, 2024) went on about the “two punches” for nearly 4 minutes. But did he mention that he punched Cacace twice as the referee was telling them to “bring your arms out?” There is also that fact that earlier in the round 3, Cacace hit Cordina with seven hard body shots each accompanied by a loud “thud/bang.” Cordina winced and then began talking to Cacace. End of story. Cacace won because he was the far more lethal fighter that night.

Second, there is the riddle that is boxing. Warrington as of Sept. 12, 2024 was not rated among the top 15 IFB super featherweights, this is why the bout is a non-title one. Yet, Dave Coldwell and Johnny Nelson both picked Warrington to win. Both mention Warrington’s past reigns as featherweight champion. This is exasperating, what has that got to do with today’s bout! Cacace has advantages in size (about 2 ½ inches taller), hits harder, throws shots that are very difficult to see coming (his looping uppercuts and top of the head shots a la GGG) and has shown a tremendous chin. What has Warrington shown in his last five fights? He has shown a propensity to throw the same shots repeatedly, a suspect chin, good hand speed, and when throwing in a flurry, he simply puts his head down and cannot see some of the punches coming his way. The latter is a recipe for disaster. This writer sides with Dominic Ingle and picks Cacace all the way.

Finally, there is the tradition of boxing to promote the heavyweights as the cornerstone of every fight card. This puts the other fighters (non-heavies) at a severe disadvantage. The fighters at the lighter weights often get 8, 10, and even 15 times less marketing, media time, media attention (questions) and most importantly, pay. The purses for boxing revolve around the heavyweights. Why must this be the rule? Let’s have a little more parity please! Why? This is because today’s boxing depends on “personalities,” regardless of size! Here’s an example. The two commentators for the Wembley Stadium Riyadh Season (the Sept. 21 fights) Darren Barker and Barry Jones both predicted that Cacace vs. Warrington would be “fight of the night.” Don’t forget Cacace’s secret weapon, the “truth bomb.” In today’s world of media and TicTok, funny quips are actually more fun to watch and re-watch than two fighter(s) on stage pushing each other around or an f-bomb laced tirade. This along with his boxing makes Cacace a star.

So there you have it, may we present to you, “Anto, not a real live Apache, Cacace”! He has the potential to be the next big star in Irish boxing. So how about a little parity in both pay and media attention for Mr. Cacace (provided that he continues winning)?