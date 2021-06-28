Larry Fryers tops Philly bill against undefeated prospect

Larry Fryers [11(4)-4(2)] is taking the high-risk high-reward approach for the fourth consecutive time next month.

The Wayne McCullough trained welter attempted to upset teen sensation Xander Zayas on a Top Rank show as recent as June 12 but was stopped by a possible star of the future.

That defeat was ‘Lethal’s’ third on the bounce and his third against a high profile emerging talent, it also came not long after he saw fights with Elvis Rodriguez and former world champion Rances Barthelemy fall through last minute due to covid.

The recent reverse prompted many to assume the now Las Vegas based 30-year-old would take a routine return to winning ways fight next.

However, that’s not the case as Fryers will take on another undefeated prospect. This time it’s Mark Dawson [8-01], a 24 year-old southpaw from Phillidelphia.

The Clones fighter tops a bill for the first time against Dawson in 2300 Arena, Philadelphia as soon as July 24.

Dawson isn’t as lauded a prospect as Fryers more recent foes and next months clash is his first eight-rounder, suggesting there is a bigger chance for the 30-year-old to cause an upset.

Speaking post his June defeat the busy Fryers promised to bounce back and keep learning under ‘The Pocket Rocket’.

“My heart is with Wayne McCullough, the man is a boxing genius. We have only had five weeks to work together but I have no doubt in my mind when we get back in the gym and start working we are going to start showing what we can do,” Fryers said.

“Like I always say onwards and upwards and that is what I intend to do and I’m going to come back with a big bang.”