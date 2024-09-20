No Warring Words Needed ahead of Cacace v Warrington- Polite Pair Promise Fireworks

Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington will do their warring in the ring on Saturday night.

The veteran fight duo face off in super featherweight action on the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois‘ world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

The Belfast man’s recently acquired world title won’t be on the line but it’s still the most eagerly anticipated clash of the undercard.

As such it does not need selling, not that either would have tried to fabricate beef or draw bad blood if a push was required.

The old-school gladiators have been respectful from the off and will only put politeness to the side once the first bell goes.



“Josh is a good lad and I’ve nothing bad to say — his accolades speak for themselves. He’s done everything, beaten great champions. I know I’m in for a hard night,” he adds before letting his fighter’s spirit come through.

“Nobody is taking these belts from me.

“He is smaller than me, is going to come onto shots, so I won’t have to go looking for him. Also, he has a big heart and will come for a proper fight — that’s exactly what I want him to do.

Warrington followed a similar approach throughout fight week. ‘The Leeds Warrior’ keeping it peaceful but making sure he let people know he is ready for a Wembley war.

“There’s a lot of animosity in this room, but you’re not going to get screaming and shouting out of me,” said Warrington.

“What I will guarantee is action on Saturday night. That’s alway the way I’ve done my business and it’s the same with him. We may not shout or scream at each other, but I can guarantee it will be the fight of the night.

“I think I’ve dealt with every style I’ve come up against: tall, short, boxer, puncher… Every time I’ve come through it and you can’t buy that.”