The World title is not enough – Anthony Cacace Targets Legacy Boost

The World is not enough for Anthony Cacace, the world title that is.

The Belfast is in legacy mode and wants to leave a bigger footprint in the boxing sand.

‘The Apache’ managed to fulfill his lifetime dream when he defeated Joe Cordina to become IBF super featherweight champion of the world in May.

The win was made all the more precious by the fact there were stages Cacace felt his chance had passed and he was destined to go down in Irish folklore as one of the best not to win a world title.

Despite reaching the top at a late stage the Holy Trinity graduate has no intentions of stepping aside. He claims he feels at home at world level, is enjoying how boxing is treating him at this stage and wants to further his legacy.

The Queensberry man can do just that on Saturday night if he ends Josh Warrington’s run of Irish win on the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois‘ world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

“I’ve got what I always wanted out of boxing but now I feel like I belong here,” said Cacace,when speaking to the BBC in fight week.

“I need to do more in this game for my own legacy. I want to keep winning. Josh Warrington, he’s a very, very good fighter. I know I’m in for a hell of a fight, but I’ll do my best to get through it.”

Carl Frampton revealed the world champion was delivering takeaways to make ends meat as recently as last year. The former two-weight world champion, Irish boxing legend, and friend of the former Emerald Boxing boxer also suggested a win over Leed’s Warrington would move the Belfast man toward big riches.

However, Cacace suggests he just needs enough to support his family and suggests he isn’t one for the kind of spotlight finally being shone in his direction.

“I’ve got three children at home. I’m a family man,” he said.

“I don’t want to be a millionaire or a superstar. I just want to provide a good life for my family. I feel like this fight’s going to buy me a house and that’s all I ever wanted.”