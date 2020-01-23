Watch- Jono Carroll Scott Quigg press conference and tense head to head

They took it from Twitter to the press conference top table in Manchester today.

Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg finally got up close in personal as the shared the stage in front of the British press.

Matchroom took time to publicly announce the March 7 mouthwatering clash between the two action loving fighters today and whilst things didn’t get heated they did get interesting.

Carroll was his talkative self at home in front of the mic, whilst Quigg played a more stoic focused role. Both predicted victory during the presser whilst the Bury native went as far as to predict a knock out win.

Come head to head time words were exchanged, but only after the Dubliner showed the cameras some love.

Have a look below:

Watch the full press conference below: