Logo



Navigation

Watch- Jono Carroll Scott Quigg press conference and tense head to head

By | on January 23, 2020 |
Headline News News Videos
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

They took it from Twitter to the press conference top table in Manchester today.

Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg finally got up close in personal as the shared the stage in front of the British press.

Matchroom took time to publicly announce the March 7 mouthwatering clash between the two action loving fighters today and whilst things didn’t get heated they did get interesting.

Carroll was his talkative self at home in front of the mic, whilst Quigg played a more stoic focused role. Both predicted victory during the presser whilst the Bury native went as far as to predict a knock out win.

Come head to head time words were exchanged, but only after the Dubliner showed the cameras some love.

Have a look below:

Watch the full press conference below:

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media