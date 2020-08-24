‘A big right hand and slow footwork’ – McKenna knows what to expect from Davies







Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] says he knows exactly what to expect from Golden Contract final rival Ohara Davies [21(16)-1(1)] – a big right hand and slow footwork.

The Belfast fighter finally got given a date for the life changing decider – and will battle it out with ‘Two Tanks,’ for a six figure long term contract with a promoter rumoured to be Top Rank, on September 30.

‘The Mighty Celt’ claims he has used the delay and lockdown to work on things he needed to improve, but doesn’t seem to believe the Londoner has done or can do the same.

The ever entertaining fighter says Davies can change his approach – Davies argues he doesn’t need to- suggesting all he brings to the table is a big right hand.

“I’m over the moon to get this confirmed. It’s something to focus on and work towards, so thanks to MTK Global for getting ‘The Mighty Celt’ back on everybody’s screens at the end of September,” said McKenna.

“I’ve used the last few months to improve my flaws and get myself in the best shape that I can. Ohara Davies cannot change, we know what to expect. A big right hand and slow footwork. There are other weaknesses too, and it’s going to be an interesting fight.”