Frampton believes he’d give Tank Davies a better go than off the pace Santa Cruz







Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] believes he would give Gervonta Davis a better fight than his old foe Leo Santa Cruz [37(19)-1(0)-1].

Southpaw Davis and the four-division champion meet October 24 in a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event tentatively set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The bout has caught the attention of the wider public despite the fact many are backing the bigger man, Davis, to register victory.

‘The Jackal’, who has been seeking a rubber match with his old Mexican rival to no avail, agrees with the majority, the three weight world title hopeful arguing he would perform better against the Baltimore native.

“What I did say is I’d give him [Tank Davis] a better fight than Santa Cruz, and I believe that,” Frampton said when by IFL TV about the fight.

The Belfast fighter, who is hoping to fight Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight world title in November/December time, has been keeping an eye on the fighter he beat to become two weight world champion in 2016- a defeat the PBC boxer avenged six months after – and wasn’t impressed with Santa Cruz’s most recent win.

The four weight world champ managed to defeat Miguel Flores wide on the scorecards, but Frampton still wasn’t impressed with the performance.

“I seen Leo in his last fight in Vegas against Flores, and he looked, to me, like a shell of himself, really,” Frampton told BoxingScene.com. “I was not impressed with him. He wasn’t throwing as much punches as he normally throws. He wasn’t being as aggressive. He was falling short a lot of the time, against a mediocre opponent, really. I just can’t see a way that he beats Gervonta Davis.”