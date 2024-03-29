Not a Kerr – ‘King Con’ Ignoring Pre-Fight Farrell Talk

Connor Kerr says Ruadhan Farrell can say what he wants about their upcoming fight because ‘King Con’ isn’t listening.

While there has been mutual respect in the build-up, ‘El Nino’ has been keen to highlight the differing levels in all Irish and big occasion experiences anytime the chance arose.

Farrell has fought on two SSE Arena TV shows and has been in domestics with Colm Murphy and Gerard Hughes.

The tall-for-the-weight boxer says that will prove a huge advantage going into the BUI Celtic title fight and also suggests, as a former amateur of note the pressure is on his managerial stablemate going into the super batnamweight clash.

Kerr hasn’t paid heed, claiming all the talk has fallen on deaf ears.

“They can say what ever they want at the end of the day, I’m getting in there and I’m not worried,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Anyway he doesn’t really have the pro experience [he’s mentioned]. I know he has had title fights but it’s not like he has had 30 fights,” he adds before making a simple prediction.

“I’ll win. That’s all I know. I don’t know how or when but I’ll win.”

The title fight comes in just the Daniel Anderson-trained boxer’s fourth fight and before he’s completed a full year without the vest.

“I wanted to get it as quick as possible,” he comments.

“We wanted a title shot within the first year and we’ve got it. The plan was to get it in fight four or five. It’s coming together like we wanted,” before noting that the one unexpected is a big bonus.

The title fight appears as chief support to Kurt Walker’s breakout fight against James Beech Jr on the Conlan Boxing promoted Breakout card at the Ulster Hall.

“To get it on a platform like this, live on DAZN is amazing. I’m very grateful to Ian for getting across the line and to Conlan Boxing for having me on.

“I train hard for all my fights so it doesn’t make much of a difference [in terms of preparation]. They are all world title fights to me. To get there you have to win them all, so I train hard for them all. Although there is a buzz there alright.”

Kerr returns to the Ulster Hall the venue where he suffered a close split decision to now Olympian Jude Gallagher in a Commonwealth Games box-off.

Although that result still stings he is happy to see the Tyrone fighter succeed and claims it shows the level he has operated at.

“I’m glad he qualified. I wanted him to. He got a 3-2 split decision over me to in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers but when we won gold I was happy. he has gone on and qualified for the Olympic Games. That shows you the levels I’ve been at.”